Everton ease past West Brom to close on top four
March 11 Everton closed to within five points of the top-four with a convincing defeat of a lacklustre West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park on Saturday.
PARIS Stade Rennes coach Frederic Antonetti will leave the Ligue 1 club at the end of a disappointing season.
Rennes are 10th in Ligue 1, after reaching as high as fourth in January, and have little to play for in their remaining six league games.
An eight-match winless streak dashed any hopes of playing in European competition next season.
"After four nice years, my adventure with Stade Rennes will end. I have decided to leave the club, partly because of this difficult season ending," Antonetti was quoted as saying on the club's website (www.staderennais.com).
The club made it clear that Antonetti's departure would be effective at the end of the season.
Under Antonetti, Rennes reached sixth place in Ligue 1 in 2011 and 2012. The club have not said who would replace the 51-year-old as coach.
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.
BERLIN Striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 on Saturday and open up a 10-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.