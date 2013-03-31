Stade Rennes' Jean Makoun (R) challenges Olympique Marseille's Mathieu Valbuena during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Route de Lorient stadium in Rennes, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Stade Rennes have completed the permanent transfer of Cameroon midfielder Jean Makoun, who has been on loan from English side Aston Villa since August, the Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

Makoun, 29, joined Aston Villa in 2011 but failed to make an impact and already spent last season on loan at Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus. He has signed for the next two seasons with Rennes.

"Rennes have taken up the option to buy Jean Makoun," the club said on their website (www.staderennais.com).

Rennes are 10th in the French league standings and will face St Etienne in the League Cup final next month.

