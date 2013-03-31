Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Stade Rennes have completed the permanent transfer of Cameroon midfielder Jean Makoun, who has been on loan from English side Aston Villa since August, the Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.
Makoun, 29, joined Aston Villa in 2011 but failed to make an impact and already spent last season on loan at Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus. He has signed for the next two seasons with Rennes.
"Rennes have taken up the option to buy Jean Makoun," the club said on their website (www.staderennais.com).
Rennes are 10th in the French league standings and will face St Etienne in the League Cup final next month.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Sonia Oxley)
LONDON British anti-doping authorities condemned the leaking of information "which only serves to fuel rumour and innuendo" on Saturday after the latest media report surrounding athlete Mo Farah and his American coach Alberto Salazar.
Liverpool put their recent troubles behind them, showing touches of their best early-season vibrancy to overcame Arsenal 3-1 at a jubilant Anfield and leapfrog the Gunners into third place in the Premier League on Saturday.