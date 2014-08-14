Claudio Pizarro (left) celebrates goal off corner kick by Franck Ribery (7) during the first half against the Chivas Guadalajara at Red Bull Arena. Jul 31, 2014; Harrison, NJ, USA; Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS Franck Ribery should reconsider his decision to quit international football, French federation president Noel Le Graet said on Thursday.

"That kind of decision, for such a talented player, cannot be the fruit of an individual analysis and cannot be taken definitively," Le Graet said on the FFF's website (www.fff.fr).

"This decision is also that of the coach, guardian of the interests of the France team."

Winger Ribery said on Wednesday that he would not play for France anymore as he looks to focus on his family and his club career at Bayern Munich.

"How could France dispense with one of its best players?", Le Graet added.

"Franck loves the French team and has shown his love for the blue shirt... I am convinced that he will reconsider his position, should he be back to his best."

Ribery, who scored 16 goals in 81 France appearances, missed this year's World Cup with a lower back problem and has yet to make his comeback having recently sustained a knee injury.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)