PARIS Portugal defender Rolando has joined Olympique de Marseille from Porto, the French club said on Monday without disclosing any further details.

Centre back Rolando, 30, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Napoli, Inter Milan and Anderlecht.

Marseille have made a bad start to the season, losing three of their first four Ligue 1 games.

Coach Marcelo Bielsa resigned after the first match over a contract dispute and was replaced by Spaniard Michel.

