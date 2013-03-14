Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
PARIS Former France international Jerome Rothen has been given a three-month suspended ban for predicting results on a betting website, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.
Bastia midfielder Rothen predicted the results of Ligue 2 games on the Unibet website earlier this season.
The LFP ruled that Rothen had done so in "good faith", but reminded him that it is forbidden for a professional player to be involved at any level with football betting.
Rothen, 34, won 13 caps between 2003 and 2007, scoring one goal.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON British anti-doping authorities condemned the leaking of information "which only serves to fuel rumour and innuendo" on Saturday after the latest media report surrounding athlete Mo Farah and his American coach Alberto Salazar.
Liverpool put their recent troubles behind them, showing touches of their best early-season vibrancy to overcame Arsenal 3-1 at a jubilant Anfield and leapfrog the Gunners into third place in the Premier League on Saturday.