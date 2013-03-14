Olympique Lyon's Yoann Gourcuff challenges Jerome Rothen (R) of Bastia during their French Ligue 1 match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS Former France international Jerome Rothen has been given a three-month suspended ban for predicting results on a betting website, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.

Bastia midfielder Rothen predicted the results of Ligue 2 games on the Unibet website earlier this season.

The LFP ruled that Rothen had done so in "good faith", but reminded him that it is forbidden for a professional player to be involved at any level with football betting.

Rothen, 34, won 13 caps between 2003 and 2007, scoring one goal.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Toby Davis)