St Etienne are poised to sign Turkey striker Mevlut Erding from Stade Rennes while France midfielder Josuha Guilavogui is on way to Atletico Madrid, the Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

St Etienne have reached an agreement with Rennes over the transfer of the 26-year-old Erding, who has scored 63 goals in 202 league games for French clubs Sochaux, Paris St Germain and Rennes.

According to sources close to the matter, les Verts will pay 4 million euros ($5.27 million) for Erding, who has been capped 23 times.

St Etienne will also bring back forward Yohan Mollo, who joined them for six months last season on loan from Nancy.

"Both players are in St Etienne on Sunday and will have to pass their medical before inking their contract," the club said on their website (www.asse.fr).

The club, however, is on the verge of losing one of its key players as France international Guilavogui has travelled to Spain for a medical ahead of a proposed move to Champions League competitors Atletico Madrid.

"He left this morning for Madrid," St Etienne president Roland Romeyer told Reuters.

The home-grown Guilavogui, 22, won his first cap for France in June and has now made three appearances for the national team. He has been called up for next week's World Cup qualifier in Georgia.

St Etienne beat Girondins Bordeaux 2-1 at home on Sunday and are tied on nine points with leaders Olympique Marseille who host Monaco in the late kickoff in the fourth round of matches.

