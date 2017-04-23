PARIS Sunday's Ligue 1 game between St Etienne and Stade Rennais was interrupted after local fans managed to get into the stadium where the match was being played behind closed doors.

Referee Ruddy Buquet sent the players to the dressing-room in the 16th minute.

The fans left the stadium quietly after some 15 minutes and the players came back on to the pitch to warm up, with play resuming at 1731 local time (1531 GMT).

The game was being played behind closed doors after St Etienne were sanctioned for crowd trouble during a derby against arch rivals Olympique Lyonnais in February.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)