PARIS St Etienne captain Loic Perrin has been ruled out for 10 days with a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

Defender Perrin suffered the injury warming up ahead of fourth-placed St Etienne's league game at Olympique Lyon, which ended in a 1-1 draw last Sunday.

He will miss Friday's home game against Girondins Bordeaux and possibly the May 12 trip to Lorient.

St Etienne have 58 points and are two behind third-placed Lyon who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot with four games left.

