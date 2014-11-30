PARIS A fire has been extinguished in a snack bar at the Geoffroy Guichard stadium ahead of St Etienne's home game against arch rivals Olympique Lyonnais, the Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

"The fire... has been quickly extinguished by the firefighters," St Etienne said in a statement on their website (www.asse.fr).

"Consequently, all the supporters with Kop North and Charles Paret stand tickets will have normal access."

St Etienne, seventh in Ligue 1 on 23 points, four adrift of third-placed Lyon, did not say what caused the fire.

The game kicks off at 2000 GMT (3 PM ET).

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)