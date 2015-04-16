Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
PARIS France's Ligue 1 will use goal-line technology (GLT) next season, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.
"The LFP board has decided to adopt the goal-line technology in Ligue 1 for the 2015-16 season," the LFP said in a statement.
GLT is currently used in the English Premier League and was also used at the World Cup in Brazil last year.
It will also be used in the Bundesliga next season.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.