PARIS Argentina defender Fabian Monzon has joined Olympique Lyon from fellow Ligue 1 side Nice while Jeremy Pied has moved in the opposite direction, the Cote d'Azur club said on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Monzon, who has seven caps for Argentina, has signed for four years with Lyon after a season-long spell at Nice where he played 35 games and scored eight goals.

"I thank Nice's fans for their support. They always had a nice word for me. I will not forget them," the former Boca Juniors and Betis Sevilla player said on Nice's website (www.ogcnice.com).

Twenty-three-year old winger Pied signed a four-year contract at Nice where he will be reunited with his former coach Claude Puel.

