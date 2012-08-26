Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
PARIS Argentina defender Fabian Monzon has joined Olympique Lyon from fellow Ligue 1 side Nice while Jeremy Pied has moved in the opposite direction, the Cote d'Azur club said on Sunday.
The 25-year-old Monzon, who has seven caps for Argentina, has signed for four years with Lyon after a season-long spell at Nice where he played 35 games and scored eight goals.
"I thank Nice's fans for their support. They always had a nice word for me. I will not forget them," the former Boca Juniors and Betis Sevilla player said on Nice's website (www.ogcnice.com).
Twenty-three-year old winger Pied signed a four-year contract at Nice where he will be reunited with his former coach Claude Puel.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Josh Reich)
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
LONDON Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United in Sunday's sixth round draw.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria Russian biathletes sang the correct version of their national anthem without any musical accompaniment after the wrong version was played out at a medal ceremony on Saturday.