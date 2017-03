PARIS Olympique Marseille winger Mathieu Valbuena has been ruled out of action for up to 12 days with a groin injury, the Ligue 1 team said on Thursday.

"Mathieu Valbuena felt a pain on Wednesday and a scan showed that he had a groin injury. He will be out for 10-12 days," OM said on their website (www.om.net).

Marseille are second in the standings with 54 points from 30 games, seven points adrift of leaders Paris St Germain.

They take on Girondins Bordeaux on Friday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)