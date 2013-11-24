A worker cleans seats at the new Allianz Riviera soccer stadium in Nice September 16, 2013. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

NICE St Etienne fans were evacuated from Nice's Allianz Arena stadium on Sunday after they threw seats at the local supporters.

An hour before the kickoff of the Ligue 1 game between Nice and Les Verts, the away fans dismantled their seats and threw them towards their Nice counterparts, Reuters witnessed.

Stadium stewards unsuccessfully tried to calm them down, with police then moving into the stands to evacuate the St Etienne fans, who numbered about one hundred.

(Reporting by Etienne Ballerini; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)