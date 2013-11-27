Supporters of Saint-Etienne cheer on their team during their Ligue 1 soccer match against Paris St Germain in the Geoffroy Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS St Etienne fans will be banned from their side's away games until the end of the year after some Les Verts supporters caused chaos before a Ligue 1 match last weekend, the French League (LFP) said on Wednesday.

Last Sunday, nine people were injured when St Etienne fans threw seats at the home supporters at Nice's Allianz Riviera stadium, prompting police to clear the away stands.

"The LFP's competitions commission has decided to close the visitors' stands during St Etienne's away games until the end of the year," the LFP said in a statement.

The sanction means St Etienne fans will not be allowed to attend the trips to Stade Rennes and Montpellier in Ligue 1 and Paris St Germain in the League Cup.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)