PARIS Nathalie Boy de la Tour was elected president of the French Professional League (LFP) on Friday after former national team coach Raymond Domenech's candidacy was rejected by the general assembly.

Boy de la Tour, the first woman in the job, takes over from Jean-Pierre Denis who was president on a caretaker basis after Frederic Thiriez stepped down in April following 14 years in charge.

Domenech's name was submitted by the LFP board but the general assembly rejected it.

Boy de la Tour has been on the board since 2013.

