Ponting predicts Australia will struggle in India
MELBOURNE Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
PARIS Nathalie Boy de la Tour was elected president of the French Professional League (LFP) on Friday after former national team coach Raymond Domenech's candidacy was rejected by the general assembly.
Boy de la Tour, the first woman in the job, takes over from Jean-Pierre Denis who was president on a caretaker basis after Frederic Thiriez stepped down in April following 14 years in charge.
Domenech's name was submitted by the LFP board but the general assembly rejected it.
Boy de la Tour has been on the board since 2013.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
MILAN An early lesson Joe Hart learned after moving to Torino was that the English soccer term "clean sheet" does not translate literally into Italian.
LONDON Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji will serve a four-match ban after a Football Association hearing on Friday found him guilty of violent conduct in last weekend's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.