PARIS Luca Zidane, the second child of former France great Zinedine Zidane, has been called up for a France Under-16 training camp, the French federation said on Monday.

The 15-year-old Zidane, who like his brother Enzo is being groomed at Real Madrid and took part in a training session with the professional squad last weekend, plays as a goalkeeper.

The training camp is scheduled from March 24-27.

Last month, Enzo Zidane Fernandez was called up for medical tests with the Under-19 squad after he opted to represent France despite having played for the Spanish Under-15 team.

Zinedine Zidane, who won 108 caps for France, won the 1998 World Cup and the Euro 2000 with Les Bleus. He is now assistant coach at Real Madrid.

