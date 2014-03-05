Alli's knack for surprises impresses Pochettino
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
World Cup-bound Algeria claimed a rare victory over European opposition when they beat visiting Slovenia 2-0 in Blida on Wednesday.
Hilal El Arbi Soudani and Saphir Sliti Taider scored either side of halftime for the north Africans who have been drawn in Group H with Belgium, Russia and South Korea at the finals in Brazil in June.
The opening goal came in stoppage time at the end of the first half. Abdelmoumene Djabou surged down the left and his centre was headed in by Soudani.
Djabou also set up Taider's header 11 minutes into the second half.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here) nL3N0M24RF
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
March 19 Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur kept up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 points on Sunday.
England's first defeat in 16 months against a depleted Ireland side on Saturday was a "reality check", captain Dylan Hartley has said.