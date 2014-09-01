Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after Germany won their 2014 World Cup final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BUENOS AIRES Lionel Messi is one of four injured Argentina World Cup players who will miss Wednesday’s friendly against world champions Germany, the Argentine FA said on Monday.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Erik Lamela and Benfica winger Nicolas Gaitan have been drafted in to coach Gerardo Martino’s squad for the match in Duesseldorf, the AFA said in a statement.

“(Messi) is suffering from muscle fatigue in his right hamstring. He is ruled out as a precaution,” said the statement posted on the AFA website (www.afa.org.ar).

The AFA listed forwards Maximiliano Rodriguez and Rodrigo Palacio and central defender Ezequiel Garay as also unavailable through injury.

It added that winger Ezequiel Lavezzi was under observation after missing Paris St Germain’s Ligue 1 match at the weekend with back trouble but he was included in a revised squad.

Lamella and Gaitan, who have a handful of caps between them, join a 20-man squad now captained by Javier Mascherano.

The teams meet again in their first international since Germany beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the World Cup final in Brazil on July 13.

Revised squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Sampdoria), Mariano Andujar (Napoli)

Defenders: Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Federico Fernandez (Swansea), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Hugo Campagnaro (Inter Milan), Martin Demichelis (Manchester City), Jose Basanta (Fiorentina)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Fernando Gago (Boca Juniors), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Ricardo Alvarez (Inter Milan), Augusto Fernandez (Celta Vigo), Angel Di Maria (Manchester United), Enzo Perez (Benfica), Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Nicolas Gaitan (Benfica), Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris St-Germain)

(Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Justin Palmer)