SYDNEY Western Sydney Wanderers striker Tomi Juric has been left out of the Australian squad for friendly matches against fellow Asian Cup finalists Qatar and the United Arab Emirates next month because of a groin injury.

The front man suffered the problem in the lead up to the Wanderers' 2-0 win over FC Seoul in the AFC Champions League semi-final on Wednesday and although the injury was not thought to be serious, Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou opted against risking him for the Middle East double header.

"I thought it better that he stay in Australia to receive treatment with his club to ensure he recovers as soon as possible," Postecoglou said in a statement on Friday.

"It is important he gets back on the field to give him the best opportunity to be fit and in form for the Asian Cup."

Juric's injury opened the door for Robbie Kruse to find his way back into Asian Cup contention as Postecoglou continues to fine tune his squad ahead of hosting the tournament in January.

Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kruse has been out of the fold for over a year, and missed June's World Cup campaign in Brazil, after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

Kruse, who turns 26 on Sunday, has yet to play for the German club this term as he continues his rehabilitation to full fitness, but was an unused substitute in their 3-1 win over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

"He's been coming along really well at Bayer Leverkusen and it will be good to get him into the squad and get him involved in the games against UAE and Qatar," Postecoglou said.

Australia take on the UAE in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 10 before facing Qatar four days later.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)