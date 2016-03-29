Football Soccer - Austria v Turkey - International friendly - Ernst Happel stadium, Vienna, Austria - 29/03/16. Turkey's Sener Oezbayrakli and Yasin Oeztekin and Austria's Christian Fuchs in action REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA Turkey fired another warning to their Euro 2016 rivals when Arda Turan scored with a delightful lob to give them a 2-1 win away to fellow qualifiers Austria on Tuesday.

Turkey, who beat Sweden by the same score on Thursday, extended their unbeaten run to 13 games since their home defeat against Brazil in a friendly in November 2014.

Austria goalkeeper Ramazan Ozcan, given a rare outing by coach Marcel Koller, sent a clearance straight to Turan who floated the ball back over him from 25 metres with the keeper stranded on the edge of his area 11 minutes into the second half.

Koller, who rarely experiments, made four changes to his usual lineup, with Rubin Okotie replacing Marc Janko in attack.

Cenk Tosun kept his place in the Turkey attack after scoring both goals against Sweden while the experimental central defensive partnership of Ahmet Calık and Mehmet Topal came through the test.

Austria, who dropped only one point in qualifying, went ahead when Zlatko Junuzovic scored from a chance set up by Marko Arnautovic in the 22nd minute.

Turkey equalised two minutes before halftime with a trademark free kick from midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

