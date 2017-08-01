FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Sturridge suffers thigh injury as Liverpool beat Bayern
#Sports News
August 1, 2017 / 11:03 PM / a day ago

Sturridge suffers thigh injury as Liverpool beat Bayern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Bayern Munich vs Liverpool - The Audi Cup - Munich, Germany - August 1, 2017 Liverpool's Dominic Solanke comes on as a substitute to replace Daniel SturridgeMichael Dalder

LONDON (Reuters) - Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge was substituted with a thigh injury as the Premier League club beat Bayern Munich 3-0 in a pre-season match in Germany on Tuesday.

Slideshow (7 Images)

Sturridge, whose career has been blighted by a string of injuries over the last three seasons, scored Liverpool's third goal, but immediately pulled up and was substituted in the 87th minute.

"He hurt his thigh. He has really prepared well, really well, so I hope this is just a small injury and that he can play again soon," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told reporters.

"It's a shame and I hope it's nothing serious."

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also scored for Liverpool, who open their Premier League campaign at Watford on Aug. 12.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Rory Carroll

