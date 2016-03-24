BRUSSELS Belgium striker Divock Origi has withdrawn from their squad for next week’s game against Portugal because of a thigh injury and been replaced by Kevin Mirallas, the Belgian football association (KBVB) said on Thursday.

Origi’s Liverpool team mate Christian Benteke has undergone scans on a possible knee injury, while Thorgan Hazard is struggling with a calf problem, making them both doubtful for next Tuesday's match, the KBVB added.

Belgium were to host Portugal in Brussels in preparation for the European Championships in France later this year, but the match has since been moved to Leiria in the wake of this week's bomb attacks on the Belgian capital.

The team trained under heavy security on Wednesday and Thursday in Brussels and will travel to Portugal over the weekend.

Belgium cancelled their scheduled friendly with reigning European champions Spain in Brussels last November in the wake of the Paris attacks.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)