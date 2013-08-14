Belgium's Vincent Kompany fights for the ball with France's Franck Ribery (R) during a friendly football match at King Baudouin stadium in Brussels August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS Belgium missed a host of chances in a 0-0 friendly draw with France on Wednesday as they failed to reproduce the inspired form they have displayed in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The best opportunity of the match came in the 59th minute when a pass by Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne was just a touch too hard for Romelu Lukaku to tap into the empty goal.

De Bruyne and Kevin Mirallas also failed to convert clear chances for the Belgians.

"You see it's still a pre-season match, we weren't sharp today. But it's better to win the next match and to draw today," De Bruyne told Belgian state broadcaster VRT.

The best opportunity for the visitors came in the 66th minute when Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois denied France's Karim Benzema who found himself in front of goal after a precise cross from Franck Ribery.

Although the match was only a friendly, it was very physical with a few yellow cards, including one for a harsh Laurent Koscielny tackle on Belgium's Dries Mertens in the middle of the pitch.

After defeating Serbia in June, Belgium are on top of World Cup qualifying Group A and next face two crucial away games against a resurgent Scotland and second-placed Croatia.

France, who recently lost friendlies against Uruguay and Brazil, are second in Group I after losing to leaders and defending champions Spain in March.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Ed Osmond)