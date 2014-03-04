BRUSSELS Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard believes their highly-rated squad can cope with the weight of expectation being heaped on them ahead of this year's World Cup finals in Brazil.

"We have a lot of players who can deal with the pressure. We have young players too. We are used to performing at a high level under pressure," he told reporters on Tuesday as the squad prepared to take on Ivory Coast in a friendly international.

With a sparkling array of talent plying their trade in the English Premier League, including Chelsea's Hazard, Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, Everton's on-loan striker Romelu Lukaku, Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, Belgium are dark horses to win the World Cup.

The draw was relatively kind to them too with Algeria, Russia and South Korea alongside them in Group H.

"We are not the favourites for the World Cup but we are the favourites for the group," Hazard told a news conference. "But we have to deal with that and make sure that we qualify."

Kompany, fresh from lifting the League Cup for Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, said the favourites would be the usual suspects but Belgium would be dangerous floaters.

"In reality, who are the favourites? They're Germany, Brazil, Argentina and Spain," he said. "Everybody knows that. They are the favourites, but apart from them, there is a group of teams that can be dangerous.

"We are amongst those teams that can be dangerous. I don't think that we will win the World Cup only with talent."

Belgium reached their first World Cup finals since 2002 after comfortably winning their qualifying group with eight wins and two draws from their 10 games.

