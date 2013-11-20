Robinho came off the bench to head home the winner in Brazil's 2-1 victory over Chile on Tuesday, taking his personal tally to nine against their South American rivals and boosting his chances of playing at next year's World Cup finals.

Robinho, who has now scored one more goal against Chile than Pele, was recalled for this month's friendlies against Chile and Honduras after two years in the international wilderness.

He appears to have taken his chance and his performances in both games suggest he will make it into Luiz Felipe Scolari's squad for next year's World Cup.

"I always had luck against Chile," Robinho said after the final whistle at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

"I didn't know I had the record against Chile until just now. What was important was that we played well."

Both teams struggled on an improvised surface of moveable grassy squares that rose up with alarming frequency, but it was Brazil who opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Oscar threaded a perfect pass to Hulk, who lashed home a venomous shot from 12 yards.

Neither side was able to impose themselves on the match and Chile, coming off a 2-0 win over England at Wembley, grabbed a deserved equaliser in the 70th minute when Eduardo Vargas picked up a fortuitous knock down and stroked the ball past Julio Cesar from 25 yards out.

However, Brazil took the lead again 12 minutes from time thanks to Robinho.

Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo completely missed Maicon's cross and the AC Milan striker was on hand to bullet a header home from point-blank range.

The result ended Chile's 10-game unbeaten run and took Brazil's string of unbeaten matches to six.

Brazil are expected to play one more friendly, against South Africa in Johannesburg in March, before Scolari announces his World Cup squad.

Brazil are hosting the tournament next year for the first time since 1950.

(Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)