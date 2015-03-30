Roberto Firmino's goal gave Brazil a 1-0 victory over Chile in a feisty friendly at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium on Sunday, their eighth successive win since last year's disappointing World Cup campaign.

Firmino, a 61st-minute substitute, burst clear after 73 minutes and expertly rounded Chile keeper Claudio Bravo before dispatching a simple finish into the empty goal.

Brazil forward Neymar and Chile's Alexis Sanchez were the standout players for their sides but were often wasteful after dazzling build-up play in a full-blooded game punctuated by a host of fouls and heavy challenges.

Brazil, who beat France 3-1 last week, have won all eight matches under coach Dunga since finishing fourth in last year’s World Cup on home soil and they have now lost just seven times in 70 games against south American rivals Chile.

Brazil dumped Chile out of the World Cup’s last-16 with a 3-2 victory on penalties in their last meeting and horns, flags, balloons and a fervent carnival atmosphere greeted kick-off in north London.

The mercurial Neymar -- long burdened with the hopes of a nation -- cut a frustrated figure in the opening stages as he was hounded by Chile’s rugged defence.

At the other end Arsenal’s effervescent talisman Sanchez, a former team mate of Neymar's at Barcelona, flicked, tricked and turned his way through Brazil’s midfield but rarely had a clear sight of goal.

Neymar was left writhing on the floor midway through the half after an apparent stamp by Gary Medel in an incident which encapsulated a fractious opening that had simmered rather than sparkled.

Neymar’s teasing free kick evaded desperate lunges from Souza and Miranda before Douglas Costa blazed over.

In a more open start to the second half Sanchez twice went close with speculative free kicks as Chile began to assert their authority on proceedings.

But largely against the run of play Firmino was released to nervelessly score the game’s solitary goal.

Hoffenheim forward Firmino snatched at a chance for his second and Brazil goalkeeper Jefferson had to be alert to parry Matias Fernandez’s free kick for Chile who are hosting this year's Copa America.

