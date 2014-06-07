Midfielder Edgar Salli scored the only goal as Cameroon completed their World Cup warm-up programme with a 1-0 win over Moldova in front of their home fans in Yaounde on Saturday.

The narrow margin of victory failed to reflect the dominance of the home side who also hit the post in the first half through Achille Webo.

Salli’s goal came on the half-hour mark.

Talismanic captain Samuel Eto’o did not line up at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo, heightening concerns over his fitness after he spent much of the pre-tournament training camp in Austria over the last fortnight on the sidelines being treated.

Eto’o had played, and scored, last Sunday at the end of the stay in Europe when Cameroon forced a morale-boosting 2-2 draw with Germany before heading home for their final week of preparation.

Saturday’s home match did mark a return to the side for centre back Aurelien Chedjou, who had also been battling with injury.

It was the second win in four preparatory games for the Indomitable Lions, who depart on Sunday for the tournament in Brazil, where they will compete in Group A against the host nation, Croatia and Mexico.

