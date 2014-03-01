YAOUNDE Barcelona reserves Macky Frank Bagnack and Jean Marie Dongou have a chance to secure a place at the World Cup after they were unexpectedly included in the Cameroon squad for Wednesday's friendly against Portugal.

The teenagers play for Barca's B team, among several young Cameroonians in the Spanish club's academy following Samuel Eto'o's stint there, and earn their first call-up for the Indomitable Lions to join Barca's former Arsenal midfielder Alexandre Song.

Forward Dongou was on the bench for Barca's first team in Champions League action at Ajax Amsterdam in November and scored in a King's Cup game against Cartagena the following month.

Cameroon, who have been drawn in Group A with hosts Brazil, Croatia and Mexico at the World Cup finals starting in June, are without injured midfielder Stephane Mbia and forward Achille Webo for the match in Leiria.

Spain-based pair Raoul Cedric Loe and Fabrice Olinga have been dropped by coach Volker Finke.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Guy-Rolland Assembe (Guingamp), Charles Itandje (Konvaspor), Sammy Ndjock (Antalyaspor)

Defenders: Benoit Assou-Ekotto (Queens Park Rangers), Macky Frank Bagnack (Barcelona), Henri Bedimo (Olympique Lyon), Gaeten Bong (Olympiakos Piraeus), Aurelien Chedjou (Galatasaray), Jean-Armel Kana Biyik (Stade Rennes), Nicolas Nkoulou (Olympique Marseille), Dany Nounkeu (Besiktas), Allan Nyom (Granada)

Midfielders: Eyong Enoh (Antalyaspor), Jean Makoun (Stade Rennes), Joel Matip (Schalke 04), Landry Nguemo (Girondins Bordeaux), Alexandre Song (Barcelona)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Lorient), Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting (Mainz), Jean Marie Dongou (Barcelona), Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea), Mohamadou Idrissou (Kaiserslautern), Benjamin Moukandjo (Nancy).

