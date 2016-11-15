LONDON The Czech Republic squandered a slew of second-half chances and had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Denmark in their friendly international in Mlada Boleslav on Tuesday.

Antonin Barak opened the scoring with a thundering left-foot shot in the eighth minute but he got plenty of help from Danish defender Simon Kjaer, who tried to flick the ball away with his head but only ended up making things harder for his goalkeeper.

Kjaer somewhat redeemed himself seven minutes before half-time with another header, this time setting up team mate Nicolai Joergensen to score with a tap-in at the far post.

Denmark had a late second-half effort ruled out for offside but the Czechs will be more disappointed with the draw, having wasted a handful of excellent scoring opportunities in the last half hour.

