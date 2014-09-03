COPENHAGEN Teenage defender Ozan Tufan scored his first goal for Turkey in second-half stoppage time to give his side a 2-1 win over Denmark in their friendly international in Odense on Wednesday.

Denmark captain Daniel Agger, who last week left Liverpool to return to Copenhagen club Brondby, gave the Danes the lead from the penalty spot late in the first half, and the home side had plenty of chances to increase their advantage.

Nicklas Bendtner, left out of the original squad but called in as injury cover, was lively in attack but Turkey equalised through Olcay Sahan after 55 minutes.

Bursaspor's 19-year-old defender Tufan then rifled a late winner to give Turkey a scarcely-deserved victory.

Denmark host Armenia in Copenhagen in their opening Euro 2016 qualifier on Sunday, while Turkey travel to Reykjavik to start their campaign away to Iceland on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Philip O'Connor; editing by Toby Davis)