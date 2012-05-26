John Heitinga (R), goalkeeper Tim Krul (C) and Mark van Bommel of the Netherlands react after Bulgaria's second goal during their friendly soccer match in Amsterdam May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM Bulgaria's Ilyan Mizanski headed a stoppage-time goal to inflict a shock 2-1 home defeat on the Netherlands in a Euro 2012 warm-up match on Saturday.

Coach Bert van Marwijk, who named his 23-man squad for the tournament earlier in the day, suffered his first setback after 15 minutes when central defender Joris Mathijsen limped off and was replaced by Wilfred Bouma.

The Dutch never got striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar into the game but after Valeri Bozhinov had hit the crossbar with a 20-metre free kick for Bulgaria, Robin van Persie opened the scoring for the Dutch.

Ivelin Popov equalised early in the second half from the penalty spot after a handball by Rafael van der Vaart.

The Dutch brought on Bayern Munich forward Arjen Robben in the final 15 minutes but defensive sloppiness allowed the unmarked Mizanski to head the winner at the near post in stoppage time.

