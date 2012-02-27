Tottenham Hotspur's Rafael van der Vaart addresses the media during a news conference at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Rafael van der Vaart has pulled out of the Netherlands squad for the friendly against England on Wednesday.

The Dutch football association (KNVB) said in a statement on Monday that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder sustained an ankle injury on Sunday during the 5-2 defeat at Arsenal.

Van der Vaart is the second Dutch player to pull out after goalkeeper Michel Vorm withdrew with illness.

