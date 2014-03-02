Augsburg's Paul Verhaegh celebrates a goal against Borussia Dortmund during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Dortmund January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Netherlands defender Paul Verhaegh has been ruled out of Wednesday's friendly against France in Paris after suffering a gash on his knee in Bundesliga action, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said.

The Augsburg right back will be out for two weeks after being hurt in a collision with Mame Diouf in Saturday's match against Hanover.

The KNVB said any decision on a possible replacement would be made on Monday by coach Louis van Gaal.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson)