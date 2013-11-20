Honduras substitute Carlo Costly scored twice in five minutes before Enner Valencia's 89th minute strike earned Ecuador a share of the spoils in a 2-2 friendly draw in Texas on Tuesday.

Ecuador, who had held Argentina to a 0-0 draw in New Jersey on Friday, opened the scoring with a 16th-minute header from forward Jaime Ayovi at the Compass Stadium in Houston.

Costly equalised in the 63rd, five minutes after coming off the bench, when striker Jerry Palacios headed the ball down to him in the penalty area.

The China-based striker added his second goal, a fine left-footed shot into the top corner, in the 67th and Honduras appeared on course for victory when Ecuador left back Juan Carlos Paredes was dismissed nine minutes later.

Honduras, however, were also reduced to 10 men when England-based midfielder Wilson Palacios was shown a red card six minutes from time and Valencia popped up five minutes later to equalise for the South Americans.

Both sides have qualified for the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

