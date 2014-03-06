LONDON Ecuador, three goals down at halftime, take home a vital World Cup lesson after their second half fightback gave them a 4-3 win over Australia on Wednesday, coach Reinaldo Rueda said.

The South Americans were helped by the sending off of goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak with half an hour remaining after he gave away a penalty but Ecuador, with five halftime substitutions, had already shown far greater resolve and pulled a goal back by then.

Tim Cahill, who set a national record of 31 goals after scoring twice, said it was the among the best 45 minutes he had ever been involved in with Australia, who overran Ecuador's starting eleven with some dynamic play.

"This leaves us with a good lesson, we can't go into matches the way we did, we were very passive. We lacked fight to win back the ball," Rueda told the post-match news conference at Millwall's The Den.

"We needed to hold the ball more and be more aggressive in our duels, the Australian players are fast and strong and they stole the ball from us (in the first half).

"It's a warning for the World Cup, all the national teams play at 500 (km) per hour," added Rueda, whose side face France, Switzerland and Honduras in Group E at the finals in Brazil.

"We must congratulate the physical trainers, Ecuador finished the match running and with aggression."

Rueda also warned that such a second half turnaround should not blind Ecuador to their shortcomings and think they were in good shape for the June 12-July 13 tournament.

"We mustn't lose our heads over this result," he said. "There's a long way to go to the tournament and three more (warm-up) friendlies.

"(But) it is important that we should always remember this day which gives us important information for (dealing with) adverse situations."

Cahill was pleased with the young Australia team's performance, despite the defeat.

"I think the first-half was some of the greatest football I've ever seen from the Socceroos and I've been around for a long time," the former Millwall and Everton player said. "The youngsters really impressed me."

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou also was pleased with his side's performance and it gave him heart for a tough World Cup campaign in which they will world champions Spain, the Netherlands and Chile in Group B.

"I'm really confident in what were doing and where we are heading,," Postecoglou said.

"Tonight's result wasn't what we wanted but it was definitely a step forward in my thinking.

"That will be the message to the players no doubt.

"If they keep believing in what we're doing and keep pushing it and themselves between now and when we get into camp we'll be a good side."

(Additional reporting by Mark Pangallo; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)