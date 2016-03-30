Football Soccer - England v Netherlands - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 29/3/16General view as a minutes applause is held in the 14th minute of the match and a tribute is displayed on the big screen in honour of Johan CruyffReuters / Stefan Wermuth

Football Soccer - England v Netherlands - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 29/3/16General view of a Johan Cruyff tribute outside the stadium before the matchAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Football Soccer - England v Netherlands - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 29/3/16England fans with a flag and a message in memory of Johan CruyffAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Football Soccer - England v Netherlands - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 29/3/16General view as a minutes applause is held in the 14th minute of the match in honour of Johan CruyffAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge

LONDON Thousands of fans stood and applauded in a moving 14th-minute tribute to Johan Cruyff during the friendly between England and the Netherlands at Wembley on Tuesday.

The great Dutch player and coach, who wore the number 14 shirt for most of his glittering career, died last Thursday from lung cancer aged 68.

"Johan Cruyff 1947-2016" was displayed on the electronic boards surrounding the pitch, while Cruyff's face was shown on the giant scoreboards. The Wembley arch that spans the stadium and can be seen across London was lit up in orange, the national Dutch colours.

Cruyff won the European Cup as a player with Ajax Amsterdam at the old Wembley in 1971 and also coached Barcelona to their first European Cup success at the stadium in 1992.

His other memorable performance at Wembley came in 1977 when he captained the Netherlands to a 2-0 win over England under the old stadium's now-demolished Twin Towers.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Toby Davis)