Striker Harry Kane is confident he can thrive against any opposition after scoring in England's come-from-behind 3-2 win against Germany in Saturday's international friendly.

Kane, who has 21 Premier League goals for Tottenham Hotspur this season, brought England back in the game when he slotted home after outwitting two Germany defenders.

Kane, however, insists he is not a guaranteed starter for the Euros in France.

"All I can do is keep working hard and give the manager a problem, but I feel like I can score against any team in the world," Kane told British media.

"You have to believe in yourself as a striker, that if you get the opportunities you will put them away. You dream about scoring against teams like Germany on the big stage."

England play the Netherlands in a second international friendly at Wembley on Tuesday and Kane says he is prepared for the extra attention from defenders.

"Maybe I'll be a marked man in the summer. Again, that is football," he added.

"If you want to be one of the top players in the world, you have to deal with that. I am happy for the challenge."

England have been drawn in Group B for the June 10-July 10 Euro championships alongside Russia, Slovakia and Wales.

Manager Roy Hodgson's men kick-off their campaign against Russia on June 11.

