LONDON England defender Ryan Bertrand will miss their final Euro 2016 warm-up match against Portugal at Wembley on Thursday but should be fit for the opening game with Russia, manager Roy Hodgson said.

The Southampton left-back sat out Wednesday's training session near Watford, north of London, because he was having treatment for a knock.

"It is not a serious injury and we are pretty confident he will be fit for when we play Russia," Hodgson told reporters.

"It is an injury which will keep him out of tomorrow's game but it is not a long-term concern at all."

Wednesday's session was the first since Hodgson confirmed his 23-man squad.

England travel to France on Monday and play Russia in Marseille on June 11. Wales and Slovakia are their other Group B opponents.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)