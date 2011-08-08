Manchester United's Tom Cleverley (L) challenges Manchester City's Yaya Toure during their FA Community Shield football match at Wembley Stadium in London August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MANCHESTER, England Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley was called up to Fabio Capello's England squad Monday for the midweek friendly with Netherlands after a sparkling performance in the Community Shield.

The 21-year-old, yet to play for United in the Premier League, came on as a second-half substitute in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the season curtain-raiser at Wembley and played a key part in his side's second goal.

Seen as a potential successor to the retired Paul Scholes, the lively Cleverley put Nani through for United's equaliser after an intricate passing move also involving England striker Wayne Rooney.

"He (Cleverley) has got a great future ahead of him," United and England winger Ashley Young told a news conference.

"He did tremendously yesterday ... I'm sure he'll go on to be a top player."

Cleverley was called up after club mate Michael Carrick and fellow midfielder Jack Wilshere were sent home after being assessed by England medical staff before Wednesday's friendly against the 2010 World Cup runners-up, the Football Association said on its website (www.thefa.com).

Wilshere's participation had already been in doubt with his Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger saying at the weekend that England "can include him as much as they want, he will not play."

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley, editing by Tony Jimenez)