Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Jermain Defoe, Daniel Sturridge and Michael Carrick are all set to miss England's friendly with Brazil on Wednesday because of injuries.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas told reporters that striker Defoe could be out for two to three weeks with an ankle problem sustained in a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge also hurt his thigh after scoring in a 2-2 draw at Manchester City.
"Daniel has a dead thigh. I think he will struggle to make the friendly against Brazil," Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers told the BBC.
In the absence of Defoe and Sturridge, England boss Roy Hodgson would have just Wayne Rooney and Danny Welbeck from the original squad to call on as out and out strikers although Theo Walcott was also named.
Media reports also said Rooney and Welbeck's Manchester United team mate Carrick would miss the Wembley fixture with an unspecified injury.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
MELBOURNE Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.