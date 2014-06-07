City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
MIAMI England's warmup match against fellow World Cup qualifiers Honduras resumed after a 43-minute delay caused by the threat of lightning at the Sun Life Stadium on Saturday.
American referee Ricardo Salazar had brought the players over to the touchline after 23 minutes and told England manager Roy Hodgson and Honduras counterpart Luis Fernando Suarez that he had decided to stop the game for safety reasons.
The stadium's video screen displayed a message saying the match was being halted due to "inclement weather with associated lightning".
It could only resume when there was no lightning detected within an eight-mile radius, a stadium official said.
The score was 0-0 when the game resumed.
(Reporting by Ken Ferris; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique paid tribute to talisman Lionel Messi on Sunday after the Argentine scored twice in a 4-2 win over Valencia to rack up at least 40 goals in all competitions for the eighth year in a row.
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.