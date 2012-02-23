LONDON England's caretaker manager Stuart Pearce would be happy to lead the team at Euro 2012 but still does not feel he has enough experience to take the job on a permanent basis.

The 49-year-old, who named his squad on Thursday for next week's friendly with Netherlands, has been put in charge by the English FA on a one-off basis but is available should the widely reported appointment of Harry Redknapp not materialise.

"For me to look at a long-term situation is difficult but the one thing that is sure, whatever happens in the summer, I have made it clear to the FA that I am more than happy to take the team next week and if they need me to, to the finals," Pearce told reporters.

"Beyond that, at this stage of my development, it's not for me."

Pearce, who is also England Under-21 coach and the British Olympic team manager, has been involved in the senior England coaching setup for the last four years but spoke of his reluctance to become England manager last year.

However, since Fabio Capello's sudden resignation from the job earlier this month, his name has again been linked although Tottenham Hotspur manager Redknapp remains the overwhelming favourite to be offered the job at least for June's Euros.

Tottenham are riding high in the Premier League and challenging for a Champions League place and Redknapp said last week he would not consider leaving the club until the end of the season at the earliest.

WARM-UP MATCHES

The league season is due to end on May 13 with the European Championship in Ukraine and Poland beginning on June 8.

After next Wednesday's game at Wembley, England have two more warm-up friendlies against Norway in Oslo on May 26 and at home against Belgium on June 2. They open their Euro 2012 campaign against France on June 11 in Donetsk.

Regarding the finals, Pearce continued: "If it involves me, fine, if it doesn't and it's another man who comes in to take the team then I would offer my services as I do at the moment. If he needs me in the camp, that's fine, if he doesn't then I will support him from afar."

Asked if a good result against the Dutch would help his case for the job full-time, he replied: "It will help my development as a coach. I think an experience next week taking the team against a blue-chip senior team can only help a young English coach."

Pearce has taken England Under-21s to three Euros, reaching the final itself in 2009 when they lost 4-0 to Germany.

Netherlands are playing at Wembley for the first time since Euro '96 when an England team, including Pearce in defence, beat them 4-1.

This fixture was originally scheduled to take place last August but was called off in the wake of the London riots.

Pearce called up Sunderland striker Fraizer Campbell for the first time but Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard were left out of his 25-man squad so younger players could be blooded ahead of the Euros.

Steven Gerrard is back for the first time since November 2010 and is expected to be named captain after the injured John Terry had the armband taken away by the FA last month pending his trial on racial abuse charges, prompting Capello's departure.

