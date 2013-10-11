France's Franck Ribery (L) challenges Australia's Robbie Kruse during their friendly soccer match at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Franck Ribery gave a sparkling performance and Karim Benzema ended his 15-month international goal drought as France thrashed Australia 6-0 in a friendly on Friday.

Olivier Giroud also struck twice as France hit six for the first time since crushing Faroe Islands in 2007.

"We kept them under pressure and there was quality in everything we did," coach Didier Deschamps told reporters.

Ribery opened the scoring from the penalty spot after seven minutes and played a part in all the goals.

Giroud doubled the lead in the 16th minute with a superb curling shot over goalkeeper Mitch Langerak and the in-form Arsenal striker added a third goal 11 minutes later following good work by Ribery and Samir Nasri.

Ribery and Nasri were also involved in the fourth goal which came courtesy of a 20-metre drive from Yohan Cabaye.

Mathieu Debuchy made it 5-0 two minutes after the break and Benzema, booed when he came on as a substitute at halftime, completed the scoring from close range in the 50th minute.

The crowd chanted 'He has scored, he has scored' and Benzema responded by applauding the fans.

"I'm happy for him and for the team. He really needed that goal," said Deschamps.

Australia, hammered 6-0 by 2014 World Cup hosts Brazil last month, have now conceded 19 goals in four games.

"The result speaks for itself, we never really got into the game. France are a quality team and we could never really compete against them," said coach Holger Osieck.

France, second in Group I behind Spain, play their final World Cup qualifier at home to Finland on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)