Germany's (L-R) Thomas Mueller, Lars Bender and Philipp Lahm celebrate Bender's goal against Paraguay during their international friendly match in Kaiserslautern August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany Germany had to recover twice to draw 3-3 against Paraguay in a friendly in Kaiserslautern on Wednesday with their defence looking more like a work in progress than that befitting 2014 World Cup contenders.

Germany's eye-popping abundance of talent in midfield was clearly obvious as the hosts carved out a dozen clear scoring chances but their backline was leaking badly in the first half, letting in three goals.

Goals from Ilkay Guendogan and Thomas Mueller cancelled out Paraguay's surprise 2-0 lead and Lars Bender levelled late in the game after Miguel Samudio had again put the visitors ahead on the stroke of halftime.

Germany, top of World Cup qualifying Group C with 16 points from six games, host Austria, five points behind, on September 6 before travelling to the Faroe Islands four days later. Sweden and Ireland also have 11 points.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)