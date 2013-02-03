Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger controls the ball during a training session at Aspire Academy for Sports Excellence in Doha January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BERLIN Germany holding midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been ruled out of Wednesday's friendly game against France in Paris after being injured on Saturday, the German football association (DFB) said on Sunday.

Schweinsteiger, who has won 97 caps, picked up an ankle injury in the second half of Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Mainz 05.

Coach Joachim Loew will not nominate a replacement, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)