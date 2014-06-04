Vesnina upsets Kerber to set up Venus quarter-final
Russia's Elena Vesnina ousted German second seed Angelique Kerber 6-3 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California on Tuesday.
Gibraltar claimed their first win since they became the newest and smallest member of European football's governing body UEFA last year when they beat fellow minnows Malta 1-0 in a friendly in Portugal on Wednesday.
The tiny British territory attached to the south of Spain have played five full internationals since joining UEFA in May 2013 and a goal from Kyle Casciaro in the 66th minute in Faro was their debut victory after two draws and two defeats.
The Gibraltar football association (GFA) became a full UEFA member almost 120 years after being formed following a bitter 14-year court marathon against Spain's objections.
Spain disputes the sovereignty of Gibraltar, ceded to Britain "in perpetuity" under the 1713 Treaty of Utrecht as a spoil of the War of the Spanish Succession.
(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)
WELLINGTON With New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor ruled out of the second test, South Africa will focus their attack on the wicket of Kane Williamson, who held his side's innings together in the first match, said visiting captain Faf du Plessis on Wednesday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal powered to third-round wins at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Tuesday to set up a mouth-watering rematch of their recent Australian Open final.