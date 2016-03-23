Goals by Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic earned hosts Croatia a 2-0 friendly win over Israel in Osijek on Wednesday in a free-flowing match containing several missed chances.

Euro 2016 finalists Croatia took the lead in the fourth minute, moments after the visitors had struck the woodwork, when Perisic elegantly converted an accurate low cross from the left by Brozovic.

Brozovic added the second goal in the 34th minute in similar fashion, sneaking into the area to finish off another centre from the left by Mario Mandzukic.

The open, attacking nature of the game continued in the second period with both sides hitting the woodwork and missing a string of scoring opportunities.

Experienced Israel midfielder Yossi Benayoun, recalled by caretaker coach Alon Hazan, returned to the international arena.

Benayoun went on as a substitute in the 77th minute to win a record 97th cap for Israel who have failed to qualify for the European Championship finals in France in June.

