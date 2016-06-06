Defender Birkir Mar Saeverson fired a stunning goal as Iceland romped to a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein in Reykjavik on Monday in their final tune-up ahead of Euro 2016.

Kolbeinn Sigthorsson opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a simple tap-in before Saeverson thundered in the second on the volley 10 minutes later after Liechtenstein looked to have cleared the danger from a corner.

Alfred Finbogasson netted a third four minutes before half-time and 37-year-old striker Eidur Gudjohnsen rounded off the scoring in the 82nd minute, starting and finishing a slick move.

Iceland, who will be appearing in the finals of a major tournament for the first time in France, open their Euro 2016 campaign against Portugal on June 14 before facing Hungary and Austria in Group F.

