Colombia's Jackson Martinez fights for the ball with the Netherlands' Ron Vlaar (4) during their international friendly soccer match in Amsterdam November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

Colombia's Radamel Falcao fights for the ball with the Netherlands' Dailey Blind during their international friendly soccer match in Amsterdam November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

The Netherlands ended the year unbeaten after being held to a 0-0 draw with Colombia in an international friendly in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

The Dutch had to play with 10 men for almost an hour after Jeremain Lens was sent off after 35 minutes, while they also lost Siem de Jong and Rafael van der Vaart to injuries before halftime.

The best chance of the match fell early in the game to van der Vaart, but his shot hit the crossbar.

The Netherlands, who drew 2-2 with Japan on Saturday, won seven and drew five of their 12 games in 2013.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Josh Reich)