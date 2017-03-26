Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
Nigeria’s friendly against Burkina Faso in London on Monday has been called off because seven of the Burkinabe players were unable to secure visas to Britain.
“The match in question is called off due to no fault of either the organisers or the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF),” said NFF technical committee chairman Chris Green.
“The Burkinabe Football Federation on Friday telephoned the match organisers to say some of their players and officials were unable to secure entry visas into the United Kingdom and therefore would not be able to honour the match.”
The match was scheduled for Barnet's Hive Stadium where Nigeria and Senegal drew 1-1 in another friendly on Thursday.
Both countries were using the game to prepare for the start of the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers in June and the resumption of the 2018 World Cup qualifying competition in August.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)
ZURICH A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.
LONDON England's limited-overs team have improved significantly since being dumped out of the World Cup in the group stage two years ago but they remain a work in progress, batting mainstay Joe Root has said.